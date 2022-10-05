Cloudy, Cool, & Rainy

Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, we’re seeing moisture funnel into the area. Because of all of this, we’ll see increasing rain chances for most of the area nearly all-day today. Pairing this outlook with the front and incoming cloudy weather, temperatures are expected to stay down in the 60s for much of the area today with calm winds. Spotty showers will be likely the next several days as we look to stay socked in with cloud cover, so temps will stay cool as well.

