Barfield Hotel finalist in ‘Texas Downtown President’s Award’ helping put the Panhandle back on the map

By Nicole Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield hotel is now a top two finalist in this years Texas Downtown President’s Award Program.

The recognition from the state is helping put eyes on the hotel and the Panhandle.

“It gives us statewide recognition and it shows people all the growth and excitement we have in our downtown in Amarillo,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City of Amarillo.

Patrick Dougherty, general manager of the Barfield Hotel, believes the nomination is win-win for the hotel and the area.

“The Panhandle doesn’t get what it deserves, Texas is a huge state. To have an award that’s awarded by the state, come back and say no we choose Amarillo we choose this property. There is no negative. None,” said Dougherty.

Duke nominated the Barfield for “Best Renovation, Rehabilitation, Restoration” for its restoration of the historic building, reopening after decades of being vacant, and its rich western history of the building.

“It’s a crossroads of the country. We’re on historic Route 66 and Polk Street, our main street right in the middle of the country. It’s an iconic building, dating back to the late 1920′s, and it has a beautiful story of our western heritage,” said Duke.

Dougherty said the nomination will put the Panhandle back on the map.

“I think other developers and other owners will say ‘hey, I never thought about Amarillo, let’s go see what’s going on up there.’ It just helps the overall conversation of the Panhandle and Amarillo. It’s really helps all of it,” said Dougherty.

The winner will be announced Nov. 2, and voting will open for the Peoples Choice Awards in a couple of weeks.

