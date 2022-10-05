Who's Hiring?
Amarillo shelters teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up...
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society.(Source: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters and rescue groups are teaming up to find forever homes for large dogs.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo Inc. are teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society.

Other groups in Texas are teaming up for the “Love Large” Big Dog Adoption campaign this month.

Many shelters and rescues that are participating will offer reduced or fee waived adoptions or other incentives in October.

