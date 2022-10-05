Amarillo College launches Badger Bold campaign to improve student experience, more

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College launched Badger Bold, a $45 million dollar campaign.

Badger Bold is the first comprehensive campaign in the school’s 93-year history.

Through the campaign, the college will improve student experience, enhance faculty and staff resources, and aim to transform the economic status of the Panhandle.

“We are truly trying to build a tech force that will allow us to serve not just our existing industries but bring new industries to our region and this campaign is going to give us the support to do that,” said AC President Russel Lowery-Hart.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation approved $3 million over the next five years to support AC’s transformation project.

AC has $31.5 million in gifts, and commitments has reached 70 percent of the campaign goal.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.