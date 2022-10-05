7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Amarillo this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago marathon.

In order to join the team, the runners not only had to prepare physically, but also raise money.

Each participant raised at least $1,750 for the cause in support of the Ronald McDonald House mission.

When it comes to fundraising, team Amarillo is ranked number eight in the nation among the other RMHC teams.

This is the first year that the Amarillo chapter has recruited a team to run in the race.

“The enthusiasm is there the training has been there, we’re really excited to get to be a part of such a great event to do it for families of sick and injured kids,” said Luke Oliver, marketing and communications manager of Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo and team captain of Team Amarillo.

The Ronald McDonald House mission is to provide comfort, care, and support in a homelike environment to families of children receiving medical treatment.

“This is a really big event, nationally, internationally and so to get to have a team that’s called team Amarillo, with people from our local community, being a part of that, I think it’s gonna be really exciting for our area,” Oliver said.

Typically, to house a family, it costs around $85 a night.

Due to fundraising efforts like this one, RMHC of Amarillo is able to provide this welcoming home away form home to family members of sick or injured children for no cost.

To donate to the Amarillo chapter of Team RMHC, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.