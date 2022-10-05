1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was sent to a hospital this evening after a semi trailer caught fire on Loop 335.
Texas Department of Public Safety said about 7:05 p.m., a semi pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on a ramp near Tascosa Road.
A metal part of the semi trailer broke off, sparking a fire.
The driver was sent to a hospital with unknown injuries.
TxDPS said speed was a factor.
