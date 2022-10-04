Who's Hiring?
TxDOT reports pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation reported a growing number of pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in Texas.

TxDOT says there were 51 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in five deaths and 25 serious injuries in Amarillo last year.

Pedestrian deaths are continuing to rise in Texas
Pedestrian deaths are continuing to rise in Texas(TxDOT)

“Nov. 7, 2021 was the last day on Texas roadways, so as we approach Nov. 7 of this year, you’re going to see a lot of ‘end the streak campaign’ roll out,” said Sonja Gross, public officer TxDOT/Amarillo District.

For the year 2021, Texas pedestrian deaths increased by 15 percent.

TxDOT is continuing to work on enhancing safety for pedestrians by providing safer crosswalks and road systems, educating pedestrians and the public, and increasing motorists’ awareness of pedestrians.

