Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Panhandle businesses working to provide more childcare to employees

childcare
childcare(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to keep and attract employees, some businesses in the Panhandle said they are working to provide more childcare to their employees.

Businesses from the Panhandle came together today for “Work Forward Summit” event to discuss and share ways they have been able to retain and attract employees.

They found child care was a key reason to employees missing work.

Employers, like Tyson and Amarillo College have partnered with area after school groups to help provide care for those employees.

“They’re looking at the challenges that the families have, the people who are working for them, and they’re trying to address those challenges. They’re taking care of people and those people are coming to take care of their businesses,” said City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Amarillo Foundation Senior Vice President Keralee Clay believes coming together as a community will help bridge the gap for lack of affordable childcare in the Panhandle.

“We come together as a community, we solve issues as, as a group in the Panhandle. We firmly believe that if we start convening around these, we can find some innovative ways that we can address this problem as a whole,” said Clay.

Supporting employees needs, not only retains current employees, but also attracts others to want to work at the business.

“When they know that you’re there to support your employees much more than just a salary benefits, but you’re there to support them as family members and community members as well, it makes more people want to come work for you,” said Clay.

Putting employee’s needs first and supporting them in ways outside of work not only benefits the employees, but also the businesses as well.

“We know that when you invest in your people, and focus on people, then the profits and those things come later. Those are not our first concerns, it’s got to be the people first,” said Jason McCoy, community liaison for Tyson Foods.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man who threatened law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial...
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’ on law enforcement
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6

Latest News

Third annual Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit
Amarillo Domestic Violence Coalition to host Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit
Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
Amarillo Turn Center
McDonald’s presents check for the Turn Center today
WTAMU logo
Award-winning authors to share research about Coronado Expedition on Thursday