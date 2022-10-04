Panhandle businesses working to provide more childcare to employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In order to keep and attract employees, some businesses in the Panhandle said they are working to provide more childcare to their employees.

Businesses from the Panhandle came together today for “Work Forward Summit” event to discuss and share ways they have been able to retain and attract employees.

They found child care was a key reason to employees missing work.

Employers, like Tyson and Amarillo College have partnered with area after school groups to help provide care for those employees.

“They’re looking at the challenges that the families have, the people who are working for them, and they’re trying to address those challenges. They’re taking care of people and those people are coming to take care of their businesses,” said City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Amarillo Foundation Senior Vice President Keralee Clay believes coming together as a community will help bridge the gap for lack of affordable childcare in the Panhandle.

“We come together as a community, we solve issues as, as a group in the Panhandle. We firmly believe that if we start convening around these, we can find some innovative ways that we can address this problem as a whole,” said Clay.

Supporting employees needs, not only retains current employees, but also attracts others to want to work at the business.

“When they know that you’re there to support your employees much more than just a salary benefits, but you’re there to support them as family members and community members as well, it makes more people want to come work for you,” said Clay.

Putting employee’s needs first and supporting them in ways outside of work not only benefits the employees, but also the businesses as well.

“We know that when you invest in your people, and focus on people, then the profits and those things come later. Those are not our first concerns, it’s got to be the people first,” said Jason McCoy, community liaison for Tyson Foods.

