Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday

Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6.
Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6.

The event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza starting at 6 p.m.

Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the evening.

LIPS will have live and silent auctions, food, heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and lip sync acts from members of the community.

“LIPS has been a favorite community event every year since its creation in 1993 and we are thrilled to back in person,” says Executive Director Jill Goodrich. “LIPS gives us the opportunity to partner with the community for a night of fun and entertainment all to benefit our families here at Opportunity School.”

For more information and to be added to the waiting list for the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man who threatened law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial...
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’ on law enforcement
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.
Woman charged with attempted murder and castration of boy, police say

Latest News

A road improvement project that is part of the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community...
Crews working on road improvement from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
‘Extremely dangerous’ inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
Jazztober
Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo
Pantex getting cutting-edge system to combat drones
NNSA announces extension for CNS for up to 5 years