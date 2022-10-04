Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6.

The event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza starting at 6 p.m.

Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the evening.

LIPS will have live and silent auctions, food, heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and lip sync acts from members of the community.

“LIPS has been a favorite community event every year since its creation in 1993 and we are thrilled to back in person,” says Executive Director Jill Goodrich. “LIPS gives us the opportunity to partner with the community for a night of fun and entertainment all to benefit our families here at Opportunity School.”

For more information and to be added to the waiting list for the event, click here.

