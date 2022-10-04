Who's Hiring?
New in Amarillo: Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness opens its doors

By Stacy Sakai
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new laser therapy clinic has open it’s doors in Amarillo, and that makes them our New in Amarillo featured business.

Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness, located at 6304 Dreyfuss Rd. in Amarillo, has been open for a month now.

The owners said they are the only class four laser therapy clinic in Amarillo.

“Essentially, we use laser therapy to oxygenate the area that is affected and whenever that oxygen comes in, it brings nutrients or whenever the blood flow comes in it brings nutrients and oxygen to the area. Whenever it leaves, it takes the inflammation with it,” said Cassie Haney, co-owner at Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness.

Haney said they also treat athletes, including recovery therapy for everything from acute therapy to treating sprains or tears.

As they start to grow their clientele list, they have an incentive offer for potential patients.

“No matter what, everyone gets a free trial with us, so anything that hurts, if its your knee, your back, your elbow, you know a lot of people are playing pickleball, golfing, any of that. If anyone is having any problems you can come to us immediately so we can go ahead and get that taken care of and at least give you a trial. Also, if it works for you then you can see if you’re a great candidate for laser therapy,” said Jessica Barton, co-owner of Impact Laser Therapy and Wellness.

