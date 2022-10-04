Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.
FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.(Telemundo News Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation.

A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

“Two lives were destroyed by simple roadway anger, a situation we see far too often on our streets and on streets across the country,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.” His first major role was the lead on “La sombra del pasado.”

Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection.

The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
An Amarillo man who threatened law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial...
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’ on law enforcement
Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop...
DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

Latest News

Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
High Plains Food Bank celebrates 40 years of providing to the Panhandle and has plans for a...
High Plains Food Bank celebrating 40 years with high hopes for the future
First Responder Memorial Fundraising
‘It’s in the heart of Amarillo’: First Responder Memorial kick starting fundraising to build memorial
Amarillo Turn Center
McDonald’s presents check for the Turn Center today
WTAMU logo
Award-winning authors to share research about Coronado Expedition on Thursday