McDonald’s presents check for the Turn Center today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s presented a check of money collected for the Turn Center today.

The $6,500 check was awarded to the non-profit organization as part of McDonald’s Gives Back Day.

It came from several locations across the Panhandle, which started raising money in late September.

The Turn Center said they are very grateful to McDonald’s for allowing them to continue to provide their services.

“Turn Center relies heavily on donor support,” said the Turn Center Director of Development Haley Bell. “We do our best to provide barrier free access to families regardless of their financial status, so having that donor support and financial support just really allows us to do great work and provide excellent therapy services for our families.

Therapies offered by the non-profit include occupational, physical, and speech therapy for children.

They also offer mental health counseling for families.

