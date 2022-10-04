Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Jaywalking to no longer be illegal in California

Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed. (Source: KOVR/NAOMI MONTAIE/SACRAMENTO PD/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – Starting in January 2023, Californians can cross the street where they choose, if they can cross safely.

“The sentiment is very simple that we all have the right to cross the street without being fearful of being cited unnecessarily,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat representing San Francisco.

Ting’s Freedom to Walk Act has become law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.

The bill defines when an officer can stop and cite a pedestrian for jaywalking - specified as only when a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision.

Ting said state data showed between 2018 and 2020, Black Californians were 4 and 1/2 times more likely than white Californians to be stopped by police for jaywalking. He also said that jaywalking fines more often hurt lower-income families, who often live in neighborhoods that have insufficient crosswalks.

The California Sheriffs Association opposed the jaywalking legislation, issuing a statement centered solely on the state’s high pedestrian fatality count.

Limiting enforcement of California’s laws that are designed to avoid traffic collisions and improve the safety of all who use the roadways will only exacerbate the existing problem, they said.

The new law will go into effect in January of next year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KOVR via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

An Amarillo man who threatened law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial...
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’ on law enforcement
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.
Woman charged with attempted murder and castration of boy, police say
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

The protest outside of the Texas school after a fatal shooting rampage is not showing signs of...
Uvalde parents protest for accountability
The White House unveiled a set of goals known as the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights on...
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’
Volunteers from the Arizona Red Cross are heading to Florida to provide relief to those...
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
The Alex Jones trial resumes Tuesday after a week full of emotional testimony.
Trial to resume in Alex Jones case
The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science