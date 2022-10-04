High school football livestreams for Oct. 6 and 7
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will livestream multiple high school football games as the season continues this week.
Thursday, Oct. 6
You can watch the Lubbock High at Palo Duro game here at 7 p.m.
The game will also air live on 10Too.
Friday, Oct. 6
You can listen to the Tascosa at Monterey game here at 7 p.m.
You can watch the Lubbock Cooper at Amarillo High game here at 7 p.m.
You can listen to the West Plains at Seminole game here at 7 p.m.
You can watch the Dumas at Randall game here at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 6
You can watch the replay of the Lubbock Cooper at Amarillo High game at 1 p.m. on 10Too.
You can watch the replay of the Dumas at Randall game at 4 p.m. on 10Too.
