High school football livestreams for Oct. 6 and 7

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will livestream multiple high school football games as the season continues this week.

Thursday, Oct. 6

You can watch the Lubbock High at Palo Duro game here at 7 p.m.

The game will also air live on 10Too.

Friday, Oct. 6

You can listen to the Tascosa at Monterey game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Lubbock Cooper at Amarillo High game here at 7 p.m.

You can listen to the West Plains at Seminole game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Dumas at Randall game here at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

You can watch the replay of the Lubbock Cooper at Amarillo High game at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the replay of the Dumas at Randall game at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

