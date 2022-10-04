Who's Hiring?
High Plains Food Bank celebrating 40 years with high hopes for the future

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite facing an array of challenges like the pandemic and inflation, High Plains Food Bank is celebrating 40 years of providing to the Panhandle with high hopes for a successful future.

High Plains Food Bank hosted a luncheon today to celebrate and recognize four decades of being able to provide food to residents in the Panhandle.

The food bank is expanding in terms of space, staff, and means of transportation to feed more of those in need.

Through this growth, it plans to feed even more residents in the 29 counties it serves. Right now, it helps out about 10,000 households a month.

“With more trucks, we are expanding inside our own service territory and really kind of trying to reach and get into those gaps that were there before,” says Zack Wilson, executive director, High Plains Food Bank.

With the rise in price of gas and food, the food bank switches its focus from distributing non-perishable food items to fresh produce and meat.

“One of the many things that we distribute at the food bank is fresh produce and fresh protein. We’re living in an area where beef is abundant. These are some of the offsets that we’ve been able to bring in to help keep some of our food costs down,” says Wilson.

High Plains Food Bank has goals to distribute around 9 million pounds of food this year and about 10 million pounds in 2023.

Wilson says the biggest thing that residents can do to help the cause is donate financially or become a volunteer.

Donating $1 enables the food bank to provide 14 meals.

For more information on how the High Plains Food Bank is growing or how you can help the cause, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

