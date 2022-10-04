Group of restaurants to donate to United Way during October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October.

When individuals and families dine out at participating restaurants, those restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.

Anyone who dines out is asked to mention “United Way” when ordering.

Here is a list of restaurants and dates:

Oct. 5: La Fiesta Grande from 4:00 p.m. to close at 2200 S. Ross St. and 7415 S.W. 45th Ave.

Oct. 11: Jason’s Deli from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 2600 Wolflin Ave. and 7406 S.W. 34th Ave.

Oct. 12: Sonic Drive-In all day at any location.

Oct. 15: Bubba’s 33 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during happy hour at 2813 W, I-40 Frontage Rd.

Oct. 18: Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner from 4:00 p.m. to close at 2100 N. 2nd Ave.

Oct. 20: Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during happy hour at 715 S. Polk St.

Oct. 24: Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 3501 S.W. 45th Ave.

Oct. 25: Walk-On’s from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 3506 S. Soncy Rd.

Oct. 27: YOLO’S Food Truck and Restaurant from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 316 6th Ave.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.