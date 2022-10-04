Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Group of restaurants to donate to United Way during October

A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October.
A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October.(United Way of Amarillo & Canyon)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October.

When individuals and families dine out at participating restaurants, those restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign.

Anyone who dines out is asked to mention “United Way” when ordering.

Here is a list of restaurants and dates:

  • Oct. 5: La Fiesta Grande from 4:00 p.m. to close at 2200 S. Ross St. and 7415 S.W. 45th Ave.
  • Oct. 11: Jason’s Deli from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 2600 Wolflin Ave. and 7406 S.W. 34th Ave.
  • Oct. 12: Sonic Drive-In all day at any location.
  • Oct. 15: Bubba’s 33 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during happy hour at 2813 W, I-40 Frontage Rd.
  • Oct. 18: Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner from 4:00 p.m. to close at 2100 N. 2nd Ave.
  • Oct. 20: Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. during happy hour at 715 S. Polk St.
  • Oct. 24: Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 3501 S.W. 45th Ave.
  • Oct. 25: Walk-On’s from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 3506 S. Soncy Rd.
  • Oct. 27: YOLO’S Food Truck and Restaurant from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 316 6th Ave.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man who threatened law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial...
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’ on law enforcement
Pedro Martinez DOB 01/01/1978 escaped from the Mitchell County Jail at approximately 5:15...
Inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
Amarillo police have arrested two men on two separate days for possession of drugs at the...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after police find drugs in luggage at Greyhound Service Station in Amarillo
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6

Latest News

WTAMU logo
Award-winning authors to share research about Coronado Expedition on Thursday
26th annual Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Barbecue Cook-off
Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to host 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off
Third annual Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit
Amarillo Domestic Violence Coalition to host Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit
Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6.
Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday