‘Extremely dangerous’ inmate escapes from Colorado City jail, officials urge residents to stay indoors

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KCBD) - Officials in Mitchell County and Scurry County are searching for an escaped inmate who is considered to be “extremely dangerous,” according to the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office.

The primary search for 44-year-old Pedro Martinez. He was in jail on drug trafficking charges.

Officials with Scurry County say he escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City around 5:15 a.m.

The primary search area is still in Colorado City however everyone is encouraged to be extra cautious. Residents of Colorado City and the surrounding area are urged to stay indoors, ensure that all vehicles are locked, and keys are secured, homes and outbuildings are locked. Officials also say to not pick up strangers who are hitchhiking or asking for a ride.

He is described to be 180 lbs, with brown eyes, black hair with facial hair, wearing an orange shirt and white with orange stripes pants with a white undershirt. Tattoos: Stars on chest, letters on right legs, tattoo on the side of his middle finger, number on the right forearm, Barb wire on the left bicep. Tattoo information comes from the Colorado City Police Department.

If you see something suspicious or spot the individual, please notify emergency services through 911 in an emergency, 325-728-5261 for the Sheriff’s Office and 325-728-5294 for the Police Department. The inmate is not reported to be dangerous, but the public is urged to be cautious.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are involved in the search.

