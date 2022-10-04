Who's Hiring?
DPS arrests 2 men after finding $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop...
DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Carson County.(Carson County)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating after two men were arrested for possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Carson County.

According to the complaint, on Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following to closely.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and was able to identify the driver as Alvaro Castro-Lopez and the passenger as Federico Verduzco-Vega.

Lopez told the trooper that he was traveling from Phoenix to Oklahoma City, to see his sick boss, but was unable to provide the trooper with the name of his sick boss.

Lopez also told the trooper that he did not know the name of the passenger that was with him.

The trooper said that Lopez was extremely nervous and laughing out loud when he was asked about transporting a large amount of money and illegal firearms.

When the trooper asked Lopez about transporting illicit narcotics, Lopez’ behavior changed.

According to the complaint, the trooper was granted consent to search Lopez’ vehicle.

Inside the vehicle the trooper found 19 clear plastic Ziploc bags containing a crystalline substance contained inside a large black trash bag that was hidden within the spare tire.

Both Lopez and Vega were arrested and taken in for interviews.

During the interview Lopez admitted to traveling to San Bernardino, California from Phoenix and picking up the meth from Vega’s home.

Lopez also stated that he was going to get paid $4,000 upon delivering the meth to its final destination and that Vega was the one who loaded the Jeep with the drugs.

Vega stated during his interview that he was contacted by a relative known as Jolito to go on a trip with Lopez to Oklahoma and that Jolito offered to buy him new clothes and money for food during the trip.

During a search of Vega’s cell phone, texts were found from Jolito checking on the status of the trip.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth around $760,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

