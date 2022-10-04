Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks Rain and Fall Temperatures

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front and a couple of upper level disturbances will combine to bring cloudy, cool, and often rainy conditions over the next few days. Rain will begin in the west tonight and then spread across the region through tomorrow. Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s over the next few days, Another front will arrive Friday keeping cool air in place and generating another round of rain.

