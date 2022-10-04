Crews working on road improvement from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A road improvement project that is part of the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program will begin Wednesday, Oct. 5, and will impact traffic on Port Lane.

The project will be on Port Lane from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue. It will start on the west side of Port Lane with northbound and southbound traffic being shifted to the east half of the street.

The intersections at Wolflin Avenue and Amarillo Boulevard will remain open. Access to businesses will be maintained.

Those who are traveling to nearby hospital facilities should be aware of traffic lane switches, posted signs related to construction and contractor personnel and equipment in work zones.

Travelers may need to seek alternate routes at various times throughout the project due to temporary lane closures.

The City of Amarillo says, depending on weather conditions, it is anticipated this part of the project will be complete by the end of the year.

