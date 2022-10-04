Big cool down

Today our pattern begins to change. An upper-level low pressure system starts to push across to our north, providing lift to the moisture that we have in the atmosphere, pairing this with an incoming cold front as well, we can expect increasing cloud cover through the day and cooler temperatures. Showers and isolated storms will be possible in the northwest this evening, but coverage will be somewhat limited, looking to Wednesday, rain shower coverage looks more widespread, and cloudy skies will lead to well below normal daytime highs.

