Award-winning authors to share research about Coronado Expedition on Thursday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Award-winning authors will share their research about the Coronado Expedition on Thursday at West Texas A&M University.

From 1540 to 1542, Francisco Vázquez de Coronado led an expedition in New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle, the Oklahoma Panhandle, and central Kansas.

Richard and Shirley Flint will present “To and Fro without a Road Map: Which Way the Coronado Expedition Chose to Go, and Why” at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Hazlewood Lecture Room at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museu, 2503 Fourth Ave.

“We are pleased to have Richard and Shirley Flint to give us the latest and best word on the route and activities of the Coronado expedition in the Texas Panhandle—a truly significant event in our regional history,” said Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director, Regents Professor of English and Vincent-Haley Professor of Western Studies.

The presentation is also available on Zoom here.

In 1980, the Flint couple saw a footnote that led to them searching dozens of archives in Spain, Mexico, and archaeological sites in the Southwest.

Because of their studies, the Flints have an expertise on the expedition and have wrote several books on the subject.

“We will discuss results of our 40-plus years of archival research and fieldwork concerning the Coronado expedition,” the Flints said. “Specifically, we outline factors that influenced the route the expedition took to travel from Pecos Pueblo in New Mexico to a Native Teya village in Blanco Canyon in the Texas South Plains and back.”

They will also participate in a student Q&A session titled “History, Archeology, Culture, with Richard and Shirley Flint” at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Blackburn Room at Cornette Library. The session is open to the public.

Both events are free.

