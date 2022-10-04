Amarillo Domestic Violence Coalition to host Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Domestic Violence Coalition will host the third annual Domestic Violence Faith Community Summit.

The summit will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Power Church.

One of the guest speakers that will be talking at the summit is Carvanva Cloud, deputy director of community affairs for the Houston Police Department and founder of The Empowered Survivor.

Youth Pastor Tammie Crandall will also be speaking at the summit.

Cloud and Crandall will hold sessions over addressing domestic violence in minority communities, how to prevent dating violence in youth and teens, CPS mandated reporting and how your church can respond to the domestic violence epidemic in your community.

Church leaders, pastors, youth pastors, and volunteers are encouraged to attend.

The summit is free to attend, but space is limited.

Breakfast and Lunch will be provided.

To reserve your spot for the event, click here.

