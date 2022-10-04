Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to host 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off

Who's Hiring?
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th annual Chamber Barbecue Cook-Off.

The Good Times Barbecue Cook-Off will be held this Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Tri-State Fairground.

In the parking lot of the Amarillo National Center Arena at the fairgrounds there will be around 90 cooking teams that will be serving barbecue, sides, and col drinks.

The event will have live music performed by Insufficient Funds followed by awards for the top places in corporate, amateur, and professional divisions cooking ribs, brisket, and other meat.

Tickets for the event cost $30 in advance or $40 at the gate and include all you can ear, drink, and network with live music.

You can buy tickets at the Civic Center Box Office, area United Supermarkets and Amigos or online.

For information about the event or to buy tickets, click here.

