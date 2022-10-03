Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Temperatures Down And Rain Chances Up

By Kevin Selle
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will be closer to average, and rain chances go up a bit this week. A storm system moving across the northern part of the country early this week will help drive a cold front and increase the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will be confined to the northwestern half of the area on Monday and slide southeast through mid-week. The average high this time of year is near 80 for Amarillo and we will run close and below into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen has been charged for shooting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair.
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
Taylor Paige Henderson by Chriselda Photography
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
Steve Conrad Lawson
Panhandle man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault of a child
It is week six of the high school football season!
The Wrap Up: Week 7

Latest News

Temperatures Down And Rain Chances Up
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm Weekend
Warm Weekend
Temperatures look to have hit their peak for the next 7 days, with a steady downward trend in...
Friday Forecast with Shelden 9/30