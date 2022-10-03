Temperatures Down And Rain Chances Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will be closer to average, and rain chances go up a bit this week. A storm system moving across the northern part of the country early this week will help drive a cold front and increase the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will be confined to the northwestern half of the area on Monday and slide southeast through mid-week. The average high this time of year is near 80 for Amarillo and we will run close and below into the weekend.

