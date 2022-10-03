The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for the Angel Tree program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s that time of year again for the Salvation Army to start taking applications for it’s Angel Tree Program.

Families can apply at the Salvation Army Chapel on 2101 S. Van Buren Street.

Only children 12 and under can be signed up for a gift.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is an exciting time of year for us, it’s a time where we’re able to help those that may need a little extra at Christmas for their families to get through the holiday’s,” said Tex W. Ellis, Jr, Major, Salvation Corps Officer.

Salvation Army Angel Tree sign ups (Salvation Army Facebook)

