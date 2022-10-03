Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Salvation Army is now accepting applications for the Angel Tree program

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s that time of year again for the Salvation Army to start taking applications for it’s Angel Tree Program.

Families can apply at the Salvation Army Chapel on 2101 S. Van Buren Street.

Only children 12 and under can be signed up for a gift.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program is an exciting time of year for us, it’s a time where we’re able to help those that may need a little extra at Christmas for their families to get through the holiday’s,” said Tex W. Ellis, Jr, Major, Salvation Corps Officer.

Salvation Army Angel Tree sign ups
Salvation Army Angel Tree sign ups(Salvation Army Facebook)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Paige Henderson by Chriselda Photography
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
A teen has been charged for shooting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair.
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
Steve Conrad Lawson
Panhandle man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault of a child
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt speaks during a news conference after an NFL football...
J.J. Watt thankful to be playing after having heart shocked back into rhythm

Latest News

Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and...
Dove Creek Equine Rescue celebrating 10 years of saving horses in Panhandle
Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday.
Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo
The city staff would like to have the Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill be dedicated as a park.
City of Canyon meeting today to make Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill a park
Criminal experts share information on the differences between the adult criminal justice system...
Criminal Experts: Difference on adult criminal justice system versus juvenile system in Texas
An Amarillo man who threatened law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial...
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’ on law enforcement