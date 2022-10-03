Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday.

The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor.

It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed.

The following will be at the event:

Home Health and Hospice

Palliative Care

Grief and Loss

Benefits Counseling

Financial Advisor

Advanced Funeral Planning

Estate Planning

Volunteer Opportunities

Flue shots will be available by BSA CareXpress Downton, COVID-19 vaccines/boosters will be given by Valmed Pharmacy.

There will be multiple free health screening and also free giveaways.

Parking will be available at 12th and Harrison and shuttle services are provided.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.