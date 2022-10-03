Who's Hiring?
Park Central hosting free Expert-Packed Information Expo

Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday.
Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday.(Source: Park Place Website)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Park Central will be hosting a free Expert-Packed Information Expo this Tuesday.

The expo will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Towers Parlor.

It is a Come and Go event and no bookings are needed.

The following will be at the event:

  • Home Health and Hospice
  • Palliative Care
  • Grief and Loss
  • Benefits Counseling
  • Financial Advisor
  • Advanced Funeral Planning
  • Estate Planning
  • Volunteer Opportunities

Flue shots will be available by BSA CareXpress Downton, COVID-19 vaccines/boosters will be given by Valmed Pharmacy.

There will be multiple free health screening and also free giveaways.

Parking will be available at 12th and Harrison and shuttle services are provided.

