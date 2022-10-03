Who's Hiring?
NNSA announces extension for CNS for up to 5 years

Pantex getting cutting-edge system to combat drones
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced today an extension for CNS for up to five years.

The announcement said he extension period is up to five years for the Y-12 National Security Complex and up to three years for the Pantex Plant.

The contract extension is to make sure the NNSA’s mission work isn’t impacted while also providing stability and continuity for the two plants.

In May, NNSA decided to create two separate contracts for the Pantex Plant and Y-12 plant.

This extension will allow NNSA enough time to facilitate a full and open competition and an orderly transition for both plants.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

