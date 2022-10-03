Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jazztober kicks off tomorrow in downtown Amarillo for the month of October.

Every Tuesday this month, a free jazz concert will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Historic Bivins Home, located at 1000 S. Polk St.

The concert is welcome to the public, but people are asked to bring a lawn chair, blanket, a picnic and beverages.

Tomorrow on Oct. 4, the Big G and the Tradewinds will bring the music.

For further information, call Center City of Amarillo at (806) 372-6744.

Jazztober (Center City of Amarillo)

