Jazztober to kick off on Tuesday in downtown Amarillo
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jazztober kicks off tomorrow in downtown Amarillo for the month of October.
Every Tuesday this month, a free jazz concert will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Historic Bivins Home, located at 1000 S. Polk St.
The concert is welcome to the public, but people are asked to bring a lawn chair, blanket, a picnic and beverages.
Tomorrow on Oct. 4, the Big G and the Tradewinds will bring the music.
For further information, call Center City of Amarillo at (806) 372-6744.
