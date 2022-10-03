Who's Hiring?
Firehouse Sub raising money tomorrow for Hurrican Ian victims

Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate within their local restaurant.
Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate within their local restaurant.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firehouse Sub restaurants are raising money tomorrow to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

Amarillo restaurants located at 1901 S. Georgia St. and 3450 S. Soncy Rd. will collect funds on Tuesday to benefit the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts. The money also goes to equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.

As of today, the foundation has awarded over $22,000 at the Amarillo locations.

