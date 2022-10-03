Feelin’ a little Fall-like

After a warm end to last week, our pattern looks to change this week, bringing rain chances in, and turning down temperatures. For Monday, expect increasing clouds during the day, temperatures down in the low 80s, with light southerly winds. Some showers and storms will be possible in the northwest this afternoon. For tomorrow, upper-level flow brings a cold front into the area, with increasing rain chances late Tuesday, and could carry through every day through Friday, with much cooler temperatures on tap.

