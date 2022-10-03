Who's Hiring?
Dove Creek Equine Rescue celebrating 10 years of saving horses in Panhandle

Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re homing horses in the Texas Panhandle.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Rescue is celebrating 10 years of rescuing, rehabilitating, retraining, and re-homing horses in the Texas Panhandle.

This Saturday on October 8, Dove Creek is hosting their ‘Sunset Dinner’ to celebrate a decade of taking in and rehabilitating horses. This event will help raise money to continue what they’re doing.

“Dove Creek Equine Rescue is a place where we rescue, rehabilitate, retrain and re-home horses in the Texas Panhandle. We feel like every person and every horse deserves a safe place, and so we’ve created that. We continue to re-home horses and intake horses and this is our decade year of doing it. That’s why it’s so special this year,” says Ali McEwen, operations director and volunteer coordinator at Dove Creek Equine Rescue.

This Saturday, October 8, Dove Creek is hosting their 'Sunset Dinner' to celebrate a decade of taking in and rehabilitating horses. This event will help them to raise money to keep doing what they're doing.

“The way that we are able to continue to run the rescue efficiently and care for these horses is our sponsors and our donors. We’re nonprofit, of course so we rely on them heavily. We’re doing our Sunset Dinner, which that brings in a lot of our donors and our sponsors. It’s a costly thing and it continues to grow, but people follow us and they really support us,” says McEwen.

The Sunset Dinner event will be $75 a person or you can sponsor a table. There will be BBQ, dancing, and Lindsey Lane will be performing live.

To get tickets for the Sunset Dinner event, click here.

Ali McEwen says it will be a unique experience because you will get to hear the horses stories and see the Dove Creek process from start to finish.

“It’s a big deal to us because people actually get to come out and see what they’re supporting. You get to see the horses, the land, a wonderful performer, and some of our cowgirls that have adopted horses,” says McEwen.

Ticket sales stop on Tuesday, October 4. If you are unable to attend the Sunset Dinner, one of the biggest things you can do to support Dove Creek Equine Rescue is to become a sponsor, a donor, or a volunteer.

“They are just the heart and soul of our program. We’ve gone from only Saturdays to seven days a week. A lot of people think that it’s about grooming and petting and loving on the horses and that’s the end game, but this is the beginning, the hard work behind it,” says Ali McEwen.

For more information on the Dove Creek Equine Rescue, click here.

