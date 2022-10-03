Who's Hiring?
Criminal Experts: Difference on adult criminal justice system versus juvenile system in Texas

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Criminal experts share information on the differences between the adult criminal justice system and the juvenile system in Texas.

On, Sept 19, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez shot and wounded a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair. He was charged with two-counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

In the state of Texas a 17-year-old who is accused of committing crimes will automatically enter the adult criminal justice system rather than the juvenile system.

“Crimes are committed a lot by 16, 17-year-old’s and in order to help deter them from ideally committing crimes in the future, we hold them accountable in the adult court. They will be less likely to commit crimes,” says Dr. Brandon L. Bang, assistant professor of criminal justice and director of criminal justice program, West Texas A&M.

The juvenile system is designed for rehabilitation while the adult criminal justice system is for preventing individuals from repeating crimes.

“The juvenile courts are actually a relatively newer occurrence in the scheme of things in criminal justice,” says Dr. Bang. “Essentially we found out that trying juveniles in the adult court a long time ago did not work out very well.”

Dr. Bang says the punishments for juveniles in adult court was too severe and young individuals deserve a second chance.

“We have the juvenile system for a reason so I feel like a juvenile should be processed through the juvenile court rather than the adult court,” says Dr. Bang.

There is no trial date set for 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez.

