City of Canyon meeting today to make Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill a park

The city staff would like to have the Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill be dedicated as a park.
The city staff would like to have the Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill be dedicated as a park.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will be gathering at the Commission Chambers of City Hall to discuss multiple agenda items, one of them being the Trails of Buffalo Hill.

The meeting will be today at 4:30 p.m., discussing the property know as Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill becoming a destination for local and visiting trail riding cyclist.

The city staff would like to have the Canyon Trails at Buffalo Hill be dedicated as a park.

