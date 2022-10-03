Amarillo Fire Department fundraising for Panhandle and national organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department raised more than $55,000 this year during the Fill the Boot Campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and they are already working on their next fundraiser.

The Amarillo Firefighters have started selling their Breast Cancer awareness pink shirts.

The proceeds made from the shirts will go to the Amarillo Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation as well as the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to help pay for mammograms for women in the Panhandle who do not have insurance.

The t-shirts are $10 and you can buy them at any of the 13 fire stations.

You can also purchase a shirt online by visiting this website.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.