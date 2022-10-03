Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on stolen 2022 Ram 2500

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of a stolen 2022 Ram 2500.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the area of South Coulter Street and I-40 E. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The vehicle should display Texas license 7DV-1075 and the last six of the vin are 143921.

If you have any information on where this car may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to the recovery and/or arrest of the person responsible, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

