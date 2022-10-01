Who's Hiring?
The Wrap Up: Week 7

It is week six of the high school football season!
It is week six of the high school football season!(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week seven of the high school football season!

Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 7:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 4A and 3A scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 1A, OK and NM scores:

THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:

VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 1A, OK and NM scores
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 2A Scores
VIDEO: THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: Game of the Week and 5A scores