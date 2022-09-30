Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State regulators gave final approval Thursday for Xcel Energy to convert its Harrington Station electricity generating plant to burn natural gas instead of coal.

The project north of Amarillo will require a large gas pipeline that will run about 20 miles.

According to the order, the cost of plant conversion and pipeline will be about $70 million.

The PUC will consider how the company will recover costs from Texas customers later.

The project is intended to reduce emissions of the irritant sulfur dioxide according to an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency.

