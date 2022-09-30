Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

West Plains Wolves’ Adopt a Wolf Cub Program Making an Impact Off the Field

By Preston Moore
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Adopt a Wolf Cub program gives kids from West Plains’ feeder schools an opportunity to pair up with Wolves football players, cheerleaders and trainers.

For a small fee - the “little wolves” get to hang out with their “big wolves” at meet and greet events, football games, and even lunchtimes.

West Plains Head Coach Adam Cummings says the program has meant a lot to the wolves and the cubs.

“Once we got the ball rolling, it was amazing how much interest we had in it from both kids and parents,’” Coach Cummings said. “To say that it’s made an impact is an understatement.”

It’s no small responsibility for high schoolers when children are looking up to you.

Junior Dawson Hall has five wolf cubs and he knows the importance of being a leader.

“During the games, they’re yelling my name,’” Hall said. “They use me as a role model. It keeps me straight lined and makes sure I’m doing the right things, because those little kids look up to me.”

The cubs don’t only get a new mentor, they also get a t-shirt and whatever goodies their big wolf wants to give them.

Junior Duke Blaser has two cubs who were lucky enough to get some exclusive memorabilia.

“I got them a bunch of stuff and I actually made them a playing card of myself, which was kind of weird for me, but I think they liked it, so that was pretty cool,” Blaser said. “I remember when I was in elementary school and I always looked up to the varsity football players. I was like ‘man, I want to be just like them.’ So being a good example to them, I think, is the best thing we can do for this program.”

It may only be their first season, but the West Plains Wolves are spreading school spirit in creative ways, thanks to their booster club.

With a pack of cubs cheering them on toward a two-game winning streak, the team is planting their roots on and off the field.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The West Texas A&M University has confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus.
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after after terroristic threat made at WT
Amazon facility in Amarillo temporarily closes due to bed bugs
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

sports
VIDEO: West Plains Wolves making an impact on and off the field
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Sept. 29 and Sept. 30
Amarillo High preparing for kickoff of a game against Odessa.
Amarillo High Sandies and Caprock Longhorns face off in second week of district play
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: WT Football Head Coach Hunter Hughes