Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘We’re preparing the next generation’: Caprock High School joins Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway

VIDEO:‘We’re preparing the next generation’
By Nicole Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School gave 875 books to Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway to give back to elementary school students who will someday become longhorns.

“It’s really a story of older kids investing in younger kids and telling and communicating that they believe in them and that they have what it takes to be successful and to achieve everything they’re dreaming of,” said Chandra Perkins, director of Storybridge.

Longhorn Life, the student leadership organization, believes giving back to its community not only helps them grow as leaders.

“Being involved in our campus and our community, brings and encourages others. It also inspires them to also want to be in this group.” said Asucena Mejia, Caprock High School senior, and member of Longhorn Life.

It also sets up the next generation of students to follow in their footsteps.

“We really believe in preparing the next generation of the younger kids and supplying them with what they need,” said Malachi McClenton, Caprock High School senior, and member of Longhorn Life.

Storybridge says the books are vital for kids to continue learning — growing and to become better readers — leading to a successful life beyond school.

“It’s necessary for success in school for kids to have access to literacy and it’s appropriate, their little sisters and brothers and cousins and neighbors will be the recipients of these books,” said Perkins.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
Taylor Paige Henderson by Chriselda Photography
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
A teen has been charged for shooting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair.
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

Latest News

A day to remember for Amarillo Police Captain Elizabeth Brown. She was recognized and as the...
Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service
Coffee Memorial Blood Center is sending units to Florida to help with a shortage due to...
‘We were more than happy to help our neighbors’ Coffee Memorial Blood Center sends units to Florida for Hurricane Ian
A teen has been charged for shooting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair.
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
Xcel Energy’s will convert the Harrington Generating Station northeast of Amarillo to a natural...
Xcel Energy approved to switch from coal to gas at Harrington Station