‘We’re preparing the next generation’: Caprock High School joins Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School gave 875 books to Storybridge’s One Million Book Giveaway to give back to elementary school students who will someday become longhorns.

“It’s really a story of older kids investing in younger kids and telling and communicating that they believe in them and that they have what it takes to be successful and to achieve everything they’re dreaming of,” said Chandra Perkins, director of Storybridge.

Longhorn Life, the student leadership organization, believes giving back to its community not only helps them grow as leaders.

“Being involved in our campus and our community, brings and encourages others. It also inspires them to also want to be in this group.” said Asucena Mejia, Caprock High School senior, and member of Longhorn Life.

It also sets up the next generation of students to follow in their footsteps.

“We really believe in preparing the next generation of the younger kids and supplying them with what they need,” said Malachi McClenton, Caprock High School senior, and member of Longhorn Life.

Storybridge says the books are vital for kids to continue learning — growing and to become better readers — leading to a successful life beyond school.

“It’s necessary for success in school for kids to have access to literacy and it’s appropriate, their little sisters and brothers and cousins and neighbors will be the recipients of these books,” said Perkins.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.