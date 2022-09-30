Warm Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will run above average through the weekend before some slightly cooler air arrives next week. The average high for Amarillo is 80 degrees this time of year. We will run just above for the next few days, and just below by the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is a small one on Wednesday and the computer forecast models look to be trending the rain chance down.

