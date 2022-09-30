Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Warm Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will run above average through the weekend before some slightly cooler air arrives next week. The average high for Amarillo is 80 degrees this time of year. We will run just above for the next few days, and just below by the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is a small one on Wednesday and the computer forecast models look to be trending the rain chance down.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
Taylor Paige Henderson by Chriselda Photography
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
A teen has been charged for shooting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair.
Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

Latest News

Warm Weekend
Temperatures look to have hit their peak for the next 7 days, with a steady downward trend in...
Friday Forecast with Shelden 9/30
Shelden Web Graphic
Breezy, but cloudy
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Little Above Average