SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Amarillo Wranglers, Amarillo High Chad Dunham and Alissa Spangler

If you missed today’s interviews with Alissa Spangler, Tommy T and Chad Dunham on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alissa Spangler, Tommy T and Chad Dunham on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

NewsChannel 10 Alissa Spangler:

We chat with Alissa Spangler on the upcoming games this evening and more!

NewsChannel 10 Alissa Spangler Part 2:

Amarillo Wranglers Tommy T:

We chat with Tommy T and Amarillo Wrangler players on the team and what international players think of Amarillo.

Amarillo High football HC Chad Dunham:

We chat with Chad Dunham with players on the game yesterday evening.

