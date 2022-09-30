SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Amarillo Wranglers, Amarillo High Chad Dunham and Alissa Spangler
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Alissa Spangler, Tommy T and Chad Dunham on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
NewsChannel 10 Alissa Spangler:
We chat with Alissa Spangler on the upcoming games this evening and more!
NewsChannel 10 Alissa Spangler Part 2:
Amarillo Wranglers Tommy T:
We chat with Tommy T and Amarillo Wrangler players on the team and what international players think of Amarillo.
Amarillo High football HC Chad Dunham:
We chat with Chad Dunham with players on the game yesterday evening.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.