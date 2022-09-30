Randall High Raiders and Canadian Wildcats face off in Game of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall High Raiders are hitting the road this week. The team is riding a four-game winning streak and their offense is looking more versatile by the game.

First, it was the Nathans: Nathan White and Nathan Baker. The quarterback and wide receiver duo is forming quite the connection in Randall High’s passing attack. Resulting in seven receiving touchdowns for Baker this season.

“You don’t have to motivate Baker. He’s motivated.” Randall high coach Gaylon Selman said. “He wants to go out there and do a good job and we were able to get him open. Thank goodness because he was a big key to the game for sure.”

Lately, it’s been Randall’s running game leading the charge behind a young offensive line that is growing up fast enough to have the Raiders looking dominant with one week to go until district play.

The only non-district game left is this week’s battle with Canadian.

You’re not gonna be able to go out flat against a Canadian group.” Selmen said. “I mean, those guys are talented. They just do all the little things right and that’s a big challenge. It’s disciplined football. We’re going to have to be really disciplined.”

The Wildcats come in at 2-2, with one loss coming in heartbreaking fashion to elk city.

However, they bounced back in a big way with a 42-point victory last week at home and they’re looking to continue that success with Randall coming to town.

The dominant program is looking to make it 11 straight trips to at least the third round of the playoffs this season. Taming the Wildcats will be no easy task when the raiders take the field this Friday night.

