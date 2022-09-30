Who's Hiring?
Randall County announces burn ban due to warm, dry weather

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County has announced a burn ban due to the warm, dry weather.

Randall County approved a 90-day burn ban on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

A burn ban prohibits the creation of any open flames outside.

BBQ grills and smokers are still allowed to be used during the burn bans, but fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned.

If you violate a burn ban, that’s a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

For more information or any questions you may have about the burn ban, call the Randall County Fire Department at 806-477-1750.

