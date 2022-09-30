Who's Hiring?
Gracie’s Project Shot Clinic proceeds will help elderly community

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a shot clinic tomorrow with the proceeds going to help the elderly community.

The shot clinic is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center, located at 1615 S. Roberts St.

gracie's shot clinic flyer
gracie's shot clinic flyer(Gracie's Project)

Gracie’s Project is providing micro ships and parvo and distemper shots for pets.

The cost is $10 for each service.

“All the proceeds from our shot clinics that we’re having will go to a fund and with that we will be helping the elderly in our community spay and neuter their animals and also get them up to date with shots,” said Cheryl Goswick Gracie’s Project Volunteer.

Gracie’s Project says the clinic is made possible through local businesses and sponsors and the nominal fee goes a long way in protecting pets.

For more information about Gracie’s Project, click here.

