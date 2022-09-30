Who's Hiring?
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier that day.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.

Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier that day.

“We know that someone is going through a very tragic time in their life, and we want to help,” Sheriff Gary Sisk said.

An autopsy is being conducted on the infant.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information to call 706-935-2424.

