Criminal Complaint: Teen charged for shooting 2 public officers at Tri-State Fair

A teen has been charged for shooting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teen has been charged for assaulting two public officials during the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo.

According to complaint filed by Texas Ranger’s, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the Tri-State Fair Monday evening.

According to Texas Ranger’s, Suarez knowingly and intentionally shot both Deputy William Snyder and Potter County Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll.

The complaint says on Sept. 19, a fight began between Suarez and another man.

Law Enforcement responded to the fight and began separating the parties. Suarez then ran from the scene.

Deputy Snyder and Firefighter Carroll chased him, telling him to stop.

The complaint says, Carroll saw Suarez raising his firearm and began firing.

Body cam shows that Suarez was firing at both Deputy Snyder and Firefighter Carroll who both were shot.

The deputies returned fire, shooting Suarez.

A 9mm firearm was recovered from Suarez along with ammunition from the vests that the deputies wore.

Deputy Snyder was released from the hospital on Wednesday Sept. 21, and Carroll was released on Friday Sept. 23.

According to Potter County officials, Suarez is still in the hospital.

Suarez has a recommended bond of $1 million.

