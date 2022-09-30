Community Leaders to discuss challenges in the workforce during Work Forward Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership have gathered community leaders to discuss work force challenges during the Work Forward Summit.

According to the release, during the Work Forward Summit, community leaders will discuss innovative strategies to overcome barriers keeping employees out of the workforce as well as talk about ways to better prepare the future workforce.

The summit will feature presentations from the Dallas Federal Reserve, Philanthropy Advocates, and Amarillo College, as well as information from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Early Matters.

The local panel of community leaders will discuss and highlight the needs and challenges of education and business leaders as well as high school students and college students.

“Amarillo Area Foundation and The Panhandle Community Partnership want to engage our community in innovative ways we can address the needs of our current and future work force. We will share local and state-wide data that highlights the challenges, as well as examples of how we can address these challenges as a community,” said Amarillo Area Foundation, Senior Vice President, Keralee Clay.

The work summit will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Sharpened Iron Studios and lunch will be provided.

There will be a Happy Networking Hour from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The summit is free to the public, but it is advised that you register to attend before the event.

To register for the event, click here.

