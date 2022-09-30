Breezy, but cloudy

Temperatures look to have hit their peak for the next 7 days, with a steady downward trend in the forecast. Now, for today, it won’t be quite as hot, however, warm and dry winds out of the southwest today will blow at 15-25 mph, prompting some fire danger concerns, but Red Flag Warnings are not widespread. We’ll see some high clouds today, with highs settling in the mid-80s. We’ll see clear skies with temps in the 80s for the weekend, then a cool down with rain chances next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.