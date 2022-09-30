Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Breezy, but cloudy

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures look to have hit their peak for the next 7 days, with a steady downward trend in the forecast. Now, for today, it won’t be quite as hot, however, warm and dry winds out of the southwest today will blow at 15-25 mph, prompting some fire danger concerns, but Red Flag Warnings are not widespread. We’ll see some high clouds today, with highs settling in the mid-80s. We’ll see clear skies with temps in the 80s for the weekend, then a cool down with rain chances next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
An autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis says 34-year-old...
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head
Taylor Paige Henderson by Chriselda Photography
Taylor Paige Henderson is casting a spell on Hollywood
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Sept. 30

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Little Above Average
A Little Above Average
Thursday Outlook
Thursday Outlook with Shelden 9/29
Shelden Web Graphic
Winds Picking Up