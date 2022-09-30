Amarillo first responder Capt. Elizabeth Brown honored for service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a day to remember for Amarillo Police Department Captain Elizabeth Brown, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of September.

“This is such an honor and I’m so blessed to work for such a great organization and be surrounded by people who inspire me everyday to be a better person and a better leader,” says Capt. Brown, who works in the criminal investigations division.

At the Welcome Pardner’s networking breakfast, Capt. Brown was honored for her outstanding dedication, bravery and service to the Panhandle community.

“I think Capt. Brown stands out in our department not only from her history of working at the department but what she does in the community,” says APD Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.

Other colleagues spoke about Capt. Brown’s hard work within the community.

“She’s a strong leader and always looking to streamline, make things better, make sure that we’re serving our community in the best way that we can,” says APD Sgt. Carla Burr.

Colleagues of Capt. Brown say she values those she works with and empowers others.

“I love that I get to help people and I never have the same day twice,” says Capt. Brown. “It’s so wonderful to go to work and not know what’s ahead of you but to leave everyday knowing that you’ve done well and have a sense of accomplishment.”

Capt. Brown is the first female captain at APD and the highest ranking female in the departments history. She has attended the FBI National Academy and has been recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police as a top 40 under 40.

“Capt. Brown has been a trail blazer for us,” says Chief Birkenfeld. “She’s really put our department it a good light but she also represents police officers well and mothers well. It’s just really and honor to work with her.”

Each month, Welcome Pardner recognizes first responders in the area doing good.

“It’s just such an honor and I’m so humbled by it,” says Capt. Brown.

